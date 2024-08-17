Hellenic Juices sales top €30 million in 2023

Sales of Larissa-based Hellenic Juices exceeded €30 million for the first time in 2023, the company announced Friday.

Specifically, turnover rose to €35.12 million from €29.78 million in 2022 and pretax profit to €2.45 million, 21.7% higher than the €2.013 million posted in 2022. And indebtedness was sharply reduced, to €23.53 million in 2023 from €35.08 million at the end of 2022.

Hellenic Juices was taken over in 2022 by Spyros Theodoropoulos, a longtime prominent manager in the foods sector, and former banker Apostolos Tamvakakis, through the EOS Capital Partners fund, which he founded.