The disembarking fee for cruise ship passengers is set to significantly increase, in some cases. Current law mandates a fee of €0.35 per passenger, irrespective of destination.

Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that the disembarking fee on the island of Santorini cannot be lower than €10 per passenger. Kathimerini understands that, for the location in question, it will exceed €15 and probably be set closer to €20.