Rising interest in technical jobs

Interest in joining the Public Employment Agency’s professional training schools has spiked, with the number of applicants already exceeding 4,000 – that is, 65% more than last year – while the application deadline is August 31.

Proficiency in technical jobs, long a demand, and desire, of employers, had been lagging among the workforce, partly due to the longtime prevailing notion that such jobs were secondary to white-collar ones. Now there is an increasing interest in technicians’ jobs of all kinds, including car technicians, not just for conventional but also electric vehicles, but also aircraft and ship builders.

Car technicians are the most sought after jobs, followed by chefs, graphic artists, refrigeration and cooling experts, beauticians, kindergarten assistants and pharmacy assistants. The employment agency’s schools have grown in popularity because of the on-the-job training and the high rate of retention for newly hired employees.

Education

