Over 48,000 on-site audits revealed tax evasion of more than 20 million euros and resulted in fines of more than €1.34 million, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has said.

The tax authority also said that it applied sanctions in 628 cases: 490 businesses were ordered to close while in the remaining 138 cases fines were imposed.

The relevant statement from the AADE did not say when the audits took place.