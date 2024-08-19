Stocks close marginally up, quietly

The Athens Stock Exchange closed only marginally higher Monday on very low turnover. Nonetheless, it extended its winning run to six sessions, with a cumulative rise of 3.61%.

The general index closed at 1,432.28 points, a gain of 0.03%. Throughout the session, it moved within a narrow band of less than 10 points, from a low of 1,428.44 (-0.24%) to a high of 1,436.74 (+0.34%).

Turnover was €53.53 million, with 11,289,521 shares changing hands.

Blue chips declined 0.04% and mid-caps 0.96%.

Among blue chips, the biggest gains were posted by telecoms firm OTE (2.22%), metals group Viohalco (1.79%) and Motor Oil (1.32%).

The biggest losses were sustained by Piraeus Bank (1.73%), Piraeus Port Authority (1.72%) and Athens water and sewage company EYDAP (1,27%).

Out of the 113 traded stocks, 41 ended with gains, 42 with losses and 30 were unchanged.

The greatest trading volume concerned Alpha Bank and Eurobank, with 2,758,806 and 2,266,365 shares, respectively.

Greatest trading value was posted by Piraeus Bank (€7.21 million), where selling continued throughout the session.