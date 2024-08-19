ECONOMY

Stocks close marginally up, quietly

Stocks close marginally up, quietly

The Athens Stock Exchange closed only marginally higher Monday on very low turnover. Nonetheless, it extended its winning run to six sessions, with a cumulative rise of 3.61%.

The general index closed at 1,432.28 points, a gain of 0.03%. Throughout the session, it moved within a narrow band of less than 10 points, from a low of 1,428.44 (-0.24%) to a high of 1,436.74 (+0.34%).

Turnover was €53.53 million, with 11,289,521 shares changing hands.

Blue chips declined 0.04% and mid-caps 0.96%.

Among blue chips, the biggest gains were posted by telecoms firm OTE (2.22%), metals group Viohalco (1.79%) and Motor Oil (1.32%).

The biggest losses were sustained by Piraeus Bank (1.73%), Piraeus Port Authority (1.72%) and Athens water and sewage company EYDAP (1,27%).

Out of the 113 traded stocks, 41 ended with gains, 42 with losses and 30 were unchanged.

The greatest trading volume concerned Alpha Bank and Eurobank, with 2,758,806 and 2,266,365 shares, respectively.

Greatest trading value was posted by Piraeus Bank (€7.21 million), where selling continued throughout the session. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stocks rise for a fifth straight day
ECONOMY

Stocks rise for a fifth straight day

Good day for markets across Europe
ECONOMY

Good day for markets across Europe

Headline index tops 1,400 again
ECONOMY

Headline index tops 1,400 again

Trading week starts with 1.08% gain
ECONOMY

Trading week starts with 1.08% gain

ATHEX ends flat after gaining 1%
ECONOMY

ATHEX ends flat after gaining 1%

Stocks resume decline, end 0.85% lower
ECONOMY

Stocks resume decline, end 0.85% lower