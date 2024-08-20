State needs to invest in 22 regional airports ahead of privatization

The 22 regional airports not yet privatized, and controlled by the Civil Aviation Authority, are in urgent need of repairs and expansion in order to accommodate increased demand: In the first half of 2024, traffic rose 6.34% to 4,032,909 passengers, testing the limits of the airports’ capabilities.

The country’s privatization fund believes the airports need serious government investment to make them attractive to prospective buyers.

The fund, along with the government, are searching for a funding solution that will not fall afoul of EU restrictions on subsidies.