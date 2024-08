Metlen Energy & Metals, formerly Mytilineos, has inaugurated its second solar park in Chile.

Construction of the park in the country’s Coquimbo area began in 2023 and cost €65 million.

The 90-megawatt park has 151,920 solar panels and is able to store more than 230,000 megawatt-hours of energy, providing uninterrupted service.

It will be able to save 80,000 tons in carbon dioxide emissions annually.