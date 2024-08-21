ECONOMY

Piraeus port suffers from Red Sea instability

Piraeus port suffers from Red Sea instability
[Shutterstock]

The number of containers traveling through the port of Piraeus continued to decline in July as a result of the unstable situation in the Red Sea, where the Houthis of Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping.

In July, container traffic through Piraeus declined 4.8%, bringing the overall decline since the beginning of the year to 11.7%. The crisis has mostly hit Eastern Mediterranean ports, with merchant traffic shifting to the Western Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Economy Trade

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New Crete airport to be finished by early 2027
ECONOMY

New Crete airport to be finished by early 2027

Retail data show decline in consumption in May
ECONOMY

Retail data show decline in consumption in May

Business sales remain robust
ECONOMY

Business sales remain robust

Turkey’s Bosphorus traffic suspended after towing issue, agent says
ECONOMY

Turkey’s Bosphorus traffic suspended after towing issue, agent says

Summer sales kick off, run till late August
ECONOMY

Summer sales kick off, run till late August

Travel receipts soared 24.5% in Jan-Feb
TOURISM

Travel receipts soared 24.5% in Jan-Feb