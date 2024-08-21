Piraeus port suffers from Red Sea instability
The number of containers traveling through the port of Piraeus continued to decline in July as a result of the unstable situation in the Red Sea, where the Houthis of Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping.
In July, container traffic through Piraeus declined 4.8%, bringing the overall decline since the beginning of the year to 11.7%. The crisis has mostly hit Eastern Mediterranean ports, with merchant traffic shifting to the Western Mediterranean and Northern Europe.