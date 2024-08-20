ECONOMY

Rally ends; banks lead decline

The rally at the Athens Stock Exchange ended Tuesday after six session and, as on Monday, trading was thin.

Athens followed other European markets in a slight decline, with investors appearing to be hesitant.

In Athens, however, they did not hesitate to sell bank stocks, with the relevant sub-index declining 1.12%.

The general index closed at 1,425.51 points, down 0.47%. Turnover was €66.75 million, with 15,284,847 shares changing hands.

Blue chips dropped 0.69%, while mid-caps rose 0.21%.

Among blue chips, the biggest gains were posted by construction group Ellaktor (4.04%), Athens International Airport (2.20%, closing at the intraday high) and cement firm Titan (1.55%). GEK Terna and OTE posted slight gains, 0.34% and 0.20%, respectively.

Hardest hit were National Bank of Greece (1.97%), Coca-Cola HBC (1.92%), toy company Jumbo (1.48%) and Piraeus Bank (1.15%).

Eurobank and Alpha Bank were tops in terms of trading volume, with 4,013,502 and 3,050,388 shares, respectively, changing hands.

Eurobank’s stock was second by value (€8.04 million), outdone only by National Bank (€9.46 million).

Markets Stocks

