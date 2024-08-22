Cruise measures enter final stretch

The processes for developing a new framework for the cruise industry are nearing completion, and the government is likely to make appropriate statements shortly. The framework will seek to address the problem plaguing certain destinations, most notably Santorini, stemming from the burden imposed by cruise guests on the islands, making it unbearable for inhabitants and other visitors.

Just one of the interventions being promoted is an increase in the disembarkation fee for cruise visitors to Santorini and possibly Mykonos, which is currently two euros per person and will rise to at least 10 euros, as revealed by Kathimerini on August 7. The proposal of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED), which is taking an active role in discussions to tackle the problem, is that this money should be allocated locally – i.e. the revenue from visitors to Santorini should be used for projects on Santorini – with emphasis on interventions aimed at reducing the impact of cruising.

Government sources have referred to a holistic solution rather than a temporary and piecemeal approach.

The main thrust of TAIPED’s proposals is the liberalization of port charges for cruise ships and allowing local port funds to set the price for cruise ships, but also for daily ships, which cause an additional burden, in some cases the same as that of cruise ships. As stated, while Greece has some of the most attractive cruise destinations, it is the cheapest in terms of port charges.

At destinations such as Venice, Valencia and even Kusadasi, port charges are several times higher than top Greek destinations such as Santorini. It also stated that for ports which remain under public control, a formula should be sought to simplify the complex bureaucratic procedures provided for in the procedure for adjusting port dues, which can delay the process by several months.

Other proposals include the development of new destinations, in combination with existing ones. This entails an agreement with cruise companies to include ports or islands with less tourist traffic, such as Kavala or Volos etc in their itineraries.

TAIPED also proposes the possibility of entrusting the management of the terminals for cruise ships and daily ships to specialized providers, in order to better manage and distribute the itineraries and visits of these ships to popular destinations to avoid the over-concentration of ships on certain days or times.

Also expected are new studies on the capacity of popular destinations to set stringent limits on daily visitors.