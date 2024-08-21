ECONOMY

A return to gains for stocks

Greek stocks returned to gains Wednesday after Tuesday’s slight correction.

The Athens Stock Exchange general index closed at 1,432.53 points, up 0.49%, having risen as high as 1,434.58 (0.64%).

Turnover was €70.15 million, with 14,581,437 shares changing hands.

Blue chips gained 0.60% and mid-caps 0.16%.

Among blue chips, the biggest gainers were Eurobank (3.74%), Aegean Airlines (2.69%), Piraeus Port Authority (2.35%) and Athens International Airport (1.91%). The biggest losses were sustained by construction group Ellaktor (1.70%), toy company Jumbo (1.59%) and Motor Oil (1.21%).

Overall, the biggest gains were made by wool industry Tria Alfa common stock (7.84%) and Alpha Real Estate Services (6.04%). The loss leaders were Frigoglass (5.22%) and Foodlink (4.81%).

The biggest trading volume was seen by Eurobank and Alpha Bank, trading 5,412,319 and 2,377,575 shares, respectively. The stocks with the greatest trading value were Eurobank (€11.18 milion) and Motor Oil ($9.44 million).

Of the 119 traded shares, 58 ended with gains, 34 with losses and 27 were unchanged. 

