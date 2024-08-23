Labor inspectors get busier

Labor inspectors have intensified their checks, looking for businesses that violate workplace regulations.

In a social media post, Labor Minister Niki Kerameus said Wednesday that there have been 7.4% more inspections and 15.1% more fines over violation, and an extra 15.1% in the amount of fines assessed over the first seven months of the year compared to the same period in 2023.

Data from the Independent Labor Inspection Authority show 44,983 inspections took place between January and July this year. The authority is on track to exceed its record 73,579 inspections made in 2023.

The inspectors imposed fines in 9,946 cases and the fines totaled €26,639,275.

Most violations involved a failure to post a list of employees; work time violations; undeclared employees; and non-payment of wages, overtime and other bonuses. In hundreds of cases, employers either refused access to inspectors, refused to provide data or made inaccurate declarations.

Improving employee wages, cutting down on undeclared, uninsured employment and fighting tax evasion have been the main factors driving up inspections.