Some 27 countries to be represented at Thessaloniki fair

A total of 27 countries will be represented by exhibitors in the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), running September 7-15 in the northern port city’s HELEXPO Exhibition & Congress Center.

Six countries will participate for the first time: Ecuador, Japan, Kosovo, Sub-Saharan Africa Countries, Qatar, and the United Kingdom.

The other foreign participants include: Armenia, Bangladesh, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Luxembourg, Moldova, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, Poland, Syria, Ukraine and Uruguay.

Germany is this year’s honored guest and will host some 120 businesses and agencies from across the economy, culture and education at its pavilion.

The businesses being represented belong to key sectors, such as industry, processing, high tech, energy, transport and logistics, finance, pharmaceuticals, agricultural technology and food technology.

A series of parallel events will take place at TIF as well, including themed days, lectures, symposia, b2b meetings and cultural events. [AMNA]