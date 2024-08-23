ECONOMY

Late buys led to mild ATHEX rise

For the second straight session, the Athens Stock Exchange followed European markets in posting mild gains.

The general index ended at 1,436.11 points, a 0.25% gain.

During the session it dipped as low as 1,429.26 (-0.23%), but buying interest in banks in the closing minutes limited losses in that sector and pushed the overall market into positive territory.

Turnover inched up again, to €76.44 million on 17,625,148 shares changing hands, more than two thirds being bank stocks.

Blue chips gained 0.26%, while mid-caps dipped 0.16%.

Among blue chips, the biggest gainers were construction group Ellaktor (3.70%), metals company Viohalco (3.13%), Motor Oil (2.65%), and toy firm Jumbo (2.06%). The loss leaders were telecoms firm OTE (1.65%), Piraeus Bank (0.88%) and power company PPC (0.86%).

Volume leaders were Eurobank and Piraeus, with 6,157,048 and 2,617,571 traded shares, respectively. Leading in terms of value were Eurobank (€12.77 million) and National Bank of Greece (€11.90 million).

Of the 117 traded shares, 52 gained, 38 ended with losses and 27 were unchanged. 

