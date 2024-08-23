Online vendors dodge taxes, too
The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) uncovered 52 businesses selling goods and services online that hid income by not registering transactions worth €18.5 million.
AADE’s task was made easier by cross-checking data from courier services providers.
For example, an electrical appliances seller failed to issue 80,200 invoices that would have added €3 million to its income and failed to pay €720,000 in VAT; a light fixture seller in northern Greece hid income of €2.8 million and an Athens clothing retailer hid income of €2.13 million. Those three were the biggest violators.