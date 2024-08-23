ECONOMY

Online vendors dodge taxes, too

Online vendors dodge taxes, too
Tax inspections. The state can extend its right to perform tax checks beyond five years back by one year, according to a circular by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue. For the limitation period to be extended there must be specific reasons, while in certain cases the statute of limitations can reach up to 10 or 15 years.

The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) uncovered 52 businesses selling goods and services online that hid income by not registering transactions worth €18.5 million.

AADE’s task was made easier by cross-checking data from courier services providers.

For example, an electrical appliances seller failed to issue 80,200 invoices that would have added €3 million to its income and failed to pay €720,000 in VAT; a light fixture seller in northern Greece hid income of €2.8 million and an Athens clothing retailer hid income of €2.13 million. Those three were the biggest violators.

 
Economy Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hope for contrite tax dodgers
ECONOMY

Hope for contrite tax dodgers

Hint of future debts can spur tax officials to action
ECONOMY

Hint of future debts can spur tax officials to action

Tax revenue from Jan-Jul 6.7 pct higher than target
ECONOMY

Tax revenue from Jan-Jul 6.7 pct higher than target

Most taxpayers now pay their dues in time
ECONOMY

Most taxpayers now pay their dues in time

Handwritten restaurant receipts out from Aug 1
ECONOMY

Handwritten restaurant receipts out from Aug 1

Bogus invoices ring gets busted
ECONOMY

Bogus invoices ring gets busted