Fur companies to receive financial aid

Fur companies whose business has been hit by the Russia-Ukraine war will receive state aid ranging from €10,000 to €60,000 provided their 2022 turnover is at least 5% lower compared to the 2017-2019 average.

Since this is not the first round of state aid to that sector, companies that had also applied in previous rounds and received less than €10,000 are also eligible for aid.

Applications must be submitted in September.

Since the wearing of fur has become less fashionable, or even frowned upon, in many European and American countries, Russia and Ukraine had become the almost unique destination for Greek fur exports.

 
 
