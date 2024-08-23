ECONOMY

Stocks end week with a mild drop

Greek stocks ended the week with a mild decline, going against the trend, as European markets and then Wall Street responded to the chairman of the Federal Reserve’s remarks that there will be an interest rate cut in September.

The general index closed at 1,432.60, a 0.24% drop. During the session, it reached a high of 1,441.39 (+0.37%) and a low of 1,432.26 (-0.27%).

On a weekly basis, the general index gained 0.05%; it has lost 3.08% in August, but is still up 10.78% since the beginning of the year.

Turnover was €72.93 million, with 14,026,900 shares changing hands.

Blue chips slid 0.13% and mid-caps barely moved, ending down 0.01%.

Of the 115 traded stocks, 36 gained, 57 declined and 22 were unchanged.

Among blue chips, the biggest gains were posted by Piraeus Bank (1.88%), Piraeus Port Authority (1.34%), Metlen (1.34%) and Viohalco (1.01%). 

