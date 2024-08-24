ECONOMY

Families need support, study shows

A study by the Center of Planning and Economic Research (KEPE) points to the need for more support for families, after looking at the disposable income of different sized households in 2009, 2013 and 2023.

In 2013-2023, it found an increase of the same rate for all types of households, indicating that families with children have not been receiving any meaningful support. Compared to 2009, before the crisis, however, only households without children have seen a rise, while the biggest drop was in households with two working adults and two children, the report noted.

KEPE noted that households with two adults, where only one is earning, and two children are only slightly better off than single-person households compared to 2013. The difference in 2023 came to 12.5%, against a European Union average of just over 20%, suggesting that households with children enjoy more favorable treatment in other parts of the bloc, for example, in terms of taxation. 

Economy Society

