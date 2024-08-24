EU wants to set green criteria for housing loan aid
One reason the negotiations over a European Union contribution to the new housing loan subsidy program are still going on is that the EU wants the houses that will be eligible for loan subsidies to be upgraded to become more energy efficient.
As a rule, 38% of the funding provided by the Recovery and Resilience Fund should go to activities benefiting the environment.
The EU also wants Greece to do more to provide housing for the economically disadvantaged.