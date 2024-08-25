No radical curbs to Airbnb expected in government plan for housing

The government is expected on Thursday to announce the details of a new loan program with almost zero interest for the purchase of a first home by young people and couples up to the age of 39, as the prime minister announced last weekend. Labor and Social Security Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Wednesday that the first 500 million euros will be disbursed at once, with the overall scheme including a bundle of measures amounting to €1.7 billion for more than 100,000 beneficiaries. ‘The €375 million will be supplied by the Public Employment Service and will be interest-free, while banks will put in 25%,’ Hatzidakis explained.

The government is mulling measures to address a serious shortage of affordable housing in Greece’s cities, but also in popular tourism designations where professionals like teachers and doctors are being squeezed out by skyrocketing rents. According to sources, its plans will be finalized in the next few days and possibly announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair, on September 7-15.

The government’s quandary lies in helping free up more accommodation, without curbing the lucrative business of short-term rentals, with sources indicating that changes in this area will be moderate.

These may include setting a ceiling on the number of properties a single owner can lease short-term and require that those with two or more units set up a business through which to carry out their activities.

Limits may also be set on the number of days such units can be leased to short-term tenants, e.g., 60 days on the islands. Another likely initiative concerns offering incentives to property owners to shift from short-term to long-term leases, such as a discount on the tax on rent revenues.