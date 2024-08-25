Athens ranked seventh most important global shipping hub

The greater Athens area, including the port of Piraeus, became the seventh most important shipping center globally in the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index after climbing one place.

The index does not only look into a port’s traffic, but overall business activity and innovation: for example, Ningbo-Zhoushan in China is the busiest port in terms of cargo tonnage, but follows Athens.

The 10 most important shipping hubs, according to ISCDI, are: Singapore, London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Dubai, Rotterdam, Athens/Piraeus, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Hamburg and New York/New Jersey.