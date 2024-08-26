ECONOMY

Cyprus warns Aphrodite gas field consortium over contract breach

The Israeli company New Med, part of the consortium holding exploitation rights for the offshore Aphrodite gas field, reportedly informed the Tel Aviv stock exchange that Cyprus’ Energy Minister Giorgos Papanastasiou, sent a letter on Sunday to the consortium, notifying them of violations of the terms of the 2019 contract.

According to the Cypriot outlet Philenews, New Med, Chevron and Shell must comply with the contract within three months, or Cyprus may terminate their licenses.

Reportedly, the violation concerns the delay of the techno-economic study, which will form the basis for the future final investment decision for the deposit’s exploitation.

According to New Med’s announcement, the Aphrodite consortium intends to submit an updated development plan for approval by the Cypriot government in the coming days. 

