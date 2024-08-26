Cyprus warns Aphrodite gas field consortium over contract breach
The Israeli company New Med, part of the consortium holding exploitation rights for the offshore Aphrodite gas field, reportedly informed the Tel Aviv stock exchange that Cyprus’ Energy Minister Giorgos Papanastasiou, sent a letter on Sunday to the consortium, notifying them of violations of the terms of the 2019 contract.
Reportedly, the violation concerns the delay of the techno-economic study, which will form the basis for the future final investment decision for the deposit’s exploitation.