Yet another session with mild gains

Once again, the Athens Stock Exchange posted mild gains on low turnover, with buyers driving the market through most of Monday’s session.

Analysts Depolas Investment Services expect this week to be of quite high interest. It is not only that investors will be coming back from their holidays, but there will be several companies announcing financial results: Cenergy on Tuesday, Motor Oil on Wednesday and Helleniq Energy and Austriacard on Thursday.

On Friday, the revised FTSE Russell indices were unveiled, with Cenergy joining the blue chips and Viohalco dropping to the mid-caps, which were also joined by Intralot.

The general index closed at 1,437.68 points, a 0.35% gain, on turnover of €64.2 million.

Blue chips gained 0.33% and mid-caps 0.17%.

Among non-banking blue chips, Autohellas gained 3.64%, OTE 2.53%, Motor Oil 2.46%, while PPC, Jumbo, Athens International Airport and ElvalHalcor gained more than 1%.

Losses were sustained by Coca-Cola HBC (1.19%), Titan (0.61%), Helleniq Energy (0.28%), OPAP (0.19%) and Terna Energy (0.05%).

The bank sub-index ended up 0.16%.