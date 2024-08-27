ECONOMY

Growing startups looking for funding and mergers

[Shutterstock]

Greek scale-ups, as growing startups are called, are looking for more funding, after a comparatively dry last couple of years.

According to a five-country survey by Deloitte Private, 79% of Greek scale-ups are looking for more funding.

But only 13% are certain they will find the funds they seek, with another 40% saying they are “relatively positive” they will do so.

About 61% would like to see a new infusion of capital from new investors, while nearly half (49%) would be happy with state subsidies and only 18% declaring they will seek loans.

Also, more than four out of 10 (42%) have plans to marge with other scale-ups or be taken over by bigger firms.

