Skies over Greece keep getting busier

Traffic through the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) set a daily record on August 10, with 4,944 flights handled by the FIR’s air traffic controllers.

Of those, slightly over 1,600 were overflights and the rest, about 3,300, were departures and arrivals at Greek airports.

By comparison, the Maastricht Upper Area Control Center, which handles three FIRs (Amsterdam, Brussels and Hanover) averages about 4,800 planes daily in 2024.

The head of the Civil Aviation Authority, Giorgos Saounatsos, says his agency is upgrading its navigation systems and hiring more personnel to handle even more traffic in the near future.