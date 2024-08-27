ECONOMY

Skies over Greece keep getting busier

Skies over Greece keep getting busier
[InTime News]

Traffic through the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) set a daily record on August 10, with 4,944 flights handled by the FIR’s air traffic controllers.

Of those, slightly over 1,600 were overflights and the rest, about 3,300, were departures and arrivals at Greek airports.

By comparison, the Maastricht Upper Area Control Center, which handles three FIRs (Amsterdam, Brussels and Hanover) averages about 4,800 planes daily in 2024.

The head of the Civil Aviation Authority, Giorgos Saounatsos, says his agency is upgrading its navigation systems and hiring more personnel to handle even more traffic in the near future. 

Travel Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cruise measures enter final stretch
ECONOMY

Cruise measures enter final stretch

Passenger traffic at Athens airport was 9.3 pct up in July
ECONOMY

Passenger traffic at Athens airport was 9.3 pct up in July

Debate intensifies over overtourism in Santorini as 11,000 cruise passengers arrive in a single day
ECONOMY

Debate intensifies over overtourism in Santorini as 11,000 cruise passengers arrive in a single day

More tourists visit Greece, but spend less per trip
ECONOMY

More tourists visit Greece, but spend less per trip

Passenger traffic at Greek airports rises by 11.4% in first half of 2024
ECONOMY

Passenger traffic at Greek airports rises by 11.4% in first half of 2024

Preveza a destination of choice for Serbians
ECONOMY

Preveza a destination of choice for Serbians