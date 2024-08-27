More people choose to share apartments

The number of people looking for a roommate, or more, to share an apartment with, is increasing, as rents remain high.

Besides university students, the traditional crowd-sharing digs, people who work part-time jobs and low-wage-earning, single individuals are increasingly seeing sharing as a viable option.

Dominikos Pritis, founder of the MyRoomie online site, told Kathimerini that users of his platform have quadrupled compared with August 2023, to 13,000, and are up 30% on July 2024.

The platform has also begun to rent units itself and is offering them to applicants. An increasing number of property owners prefer to have a steady income stream than manage their own rentals, says Pritis.

The average rent for a 65-square-meter home in central Athens has reached €600 per month, which, together with utilities, internet access and maintenance expenses could take up about 80% of the average earner’s wages.