ECONOMY

More people choose to share apartments

More people choose to share apartments
File photo.

The number of people looking for a roommate, or more, to share an apartment with, is increasing, as rents remain high.

Besides university students, the traditional crowd-sharing digs, people who work part-time jobs and low-wage-earning, single individuals are increasingly seeing sharing as a viable option.

Dominikos Pritis, founder of the MyRoomie online site, told Kathimerini that users of his platform have quadrupled compared with August 2023, to 13,000, and are up 30% on July 2024.

The platform has also begun to rent units itself and is offering them to applicants. An increasing number of property owners prefer to have a steady income stream than manage their own rentals, says Pritis.

The average rent for a 65-square-meter home in central Athens has reached €600 per month, which, together with utilities, internet access and maintenance expenses could take up about 80% of the average earner’s wages.

Economy Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Golden Visa drives prices up
ECONOMY

Golden Visa drives prices up

Why Greece is so popular with foreign realty investors
ECONOMY

Why Greece is so popular with foreign realty investors

Cadastre the first state service to use AI tools
ECONOMY

Cadastre the first state service to use AI tools

Property accounts for over 43% of foreign direct investment
INVESTMENT

Property accounts for over 43% of foreign direct investment

Shift in homeownership trends in Cyprus
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Shift in homeownership trends in Cyprus

Golden Visa dropping a gear
PROPERTY

Golden Visa dropping a gear