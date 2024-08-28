Analysts worry over current account deficit

Greece’s persistently high current account deficit worries analysts, who note that this challenge must be tackled with reforms and investments that will boost the economy’s competitiveness.

In the first half of 2024, the current account deficit rose to €8.82 billion, note UK-based analysts WOOD & Company. Even though the country’s fiscal position has improved significantly, its external position remains very weak.

The UK analysts also noted that the jobless rate dropped to 9.6% in June, having ranged between 10% and 11% from the beginning of 2023 to May 2024.

Another positive development, according to WOOD, is that a measure of “perceived inflation” and inflationary expectations dropped to their lowest levels since December 2021 in June.

The current account deficit for the 12-month period ending in June reached 6.5% of GDP. And this number was cushioned by the services surplus, including in tourism: The goods deficit reached 15.3% of GDP.

During the same period, net direct investment reached 0.6% of GDP, while portfolio investments were much stronger, at 4.1% of GDP.