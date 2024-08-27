Tax authorities to further automate declarations

The Ministry of Finance is looking at this year’s income tax submissions to see what can be done to further automate the process.

This year, many salaried employees and wage earners had the opportunity to accept and send auto-filled forms completed by the tax authority, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE). Out of 1.4 million auto-filled forms AADE sent to wage-earners and pensioners, only 420,000 were submitted as is, with the rest requiring small or more extensive amending.

In some cases, this was because of mistakes made by employers, who submitted payroll forms with small or big mistakes and even banks who sent wrong data to AADE.

Employers and banks also sometimes delayed sending the data and Finance Ministry officials are seriously considering imposing fines for the delays. In a sense, this was a pilot year for auto-filled forms, to determine what needs improvement.

Next year, the government plans to open the online platform for tax declarations earlier. It will also bring forward the deadline for employers, banks and other relevant actors to submit data and will be less flexible in allowing for late submissions. Currently, AADE receives data concerning income from wages and pensions, interest from deposits, taxes withheld at source by employers, data on property and vehicles owned, school fees, data on loans and credit cards, consumer spending and other electronic transactions.

The Finance Ministry’s and AADE’s goal is to increase the number of auto-filled income declarations to 3 million with as few amendments and corrections as possible. From 2026, autofilled forms (concerning income earned in 2025) will be sent to professionals and freelancers, since they will be obliged to declared their earnings on an electronic platform without exception.

In 2026, the 8.5 million taxpayers will, ideally, not have to submit tax forms; the taxes they owe will be posted on their accounts. They will still have the option to check the autofilled form for errors.