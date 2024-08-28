ECONOMY

Greek startups get €170 million in funding in year’s first half

Greek startups have attracted €170 million in funding from investors in the first half of 2024, second only to the Czech Republic among Central and Eastern European countries, according to online tech media The Recursive.

Overall, startups in Central and Eastern Europe drew over €1.15 billion in the first half of the year, with those active in the Czech Republic drawing the largest amount by far (€445 million), followed by Greece, Poland (€161 million), Croatia (€123.6 million), Slovakia (€89.5 million), Romania (€78 million), Bulgaria (€38.7 million), Hungary (€32 million) and, further behind, the Western Balkans (Albania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Slovenia.

In the case of Greece, investors say it is tougher to find attractive companies to invest in than in the recent past.

 
 
