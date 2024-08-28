Thessaloniki Metro to be up and running in November

Following decades of delays, the main line of the Thessaloniki Metro will definitely start operating in November, Ministry of Infrastructure officials said Tuesday.

But the extension to the suburb of Kalamaria will be further delayed and will not open until the end of 2025, they said.

In the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the ministry leadership also spoke about the progress of other infrastructure projects across northern Greece, including a flyover skirting Thessaloniki, which will be completed by 2027, railway connections to the port, a signaling upgrade on the railway line to the border with North Macedonia, the addition of 140 buses to Thessaloniki’s fleet, drainage works and the construction or refurbishment of public buildings.

Mitsotakis is expected to mention at least some of these projects in his keynote address at the Thessaloniki International Fair on September 7.