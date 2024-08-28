ECONOMY

Finance minister announces surge in VAT revenue

Finance minister announces surge in VAT revenue
[AMNA]

Electronic payments and monitoring methods have boosted the collection of value-added tax (VAT), Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said Tuesday.

Hatzidakis said in an interview to Skai Radio that VAT revenue rose 10.3% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Tax authorities will focus their investigations on those who declared zero VAT to pay in 2022 and will then take up cases from 2023 and 2024. The aim is to cut VAT evasion by half by 2027 and gain some additional €2 billion in annual revenue. 

Economy Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Greece is out of the woods’
KOSTIS HATZIDAKIS

‘Greece is out of the woods’

Online vendors dodge taxes, too
ECONOMY

Online vendors dodge taxes, too

Hope for contrite tax dodgers
ECONOMY

Hope for contrite tax dodgers

Hint of future debts can spur tax officials to action
ECONOMY

Hint of future debts can spur tax officials to action

Tax revenue from Jan-Jul 6.7 pct higher than target
ECONOMY

Tax revenue from Jan-Jul 6.7 pct higher than target

Most taxpayers now pay their dues in time
ECONOMY

Most taxpayers now pay their dues in time