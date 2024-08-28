Finance minister announces surge in VAT revenue

Electronic payments and monitoring methods have boosted the collection of value-added tax (VAT), Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said Tuesday.

Hatzidakis said in an interview to Skai Radio that VAT revenue rose 10.3% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Tax authorities will focus their investigations on those who declared zero VAT to pay in 2022 and will then take up cases from 2023 and 2024. The aim is to cut VAT evasion by half by 2027 and gain some additional €2 billion in annual revenue.