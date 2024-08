The tolls on Attiki Odos, the main ring road of the Greek capital, will be reduced from €2.80 to €2.50 starting October 6, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Wednesday.

During the first cabinet meeting after the summer break, Mitsotakis discussed the new concession agreement for the motorway, emphasizing that it will contribute over €3 billion to public finances.