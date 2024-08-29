ECONOMY

Attiki Odos toll rates for passenger cars to be reduced

Attiki Odos toll rates for passenger cars to be reduced
[Shutterstock]

Tolls for passenger cars on the Attiki Odos ring road around Athens, which also connects the capital to its airport, will be cut to €2.50 from €2.80, starting on October 6.

The new concessionaire, construction group GEK Terna, will take over operations in October.

The cost of the 25-year concession was €3.27 billion.

After five years, it will be possible for tolls to rise to €3.25 at peak hours (7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.), provided that off-peak rates are cut so that they average €2.50 over a day.

For this to happen, the new operator must prove that traffic speeds slow down significantly at peak hours. 

Business Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Aegean Airlines prepares for long-haul flights, starting with Las Palmas
ECONOMY

Aegean Airlines prepares for long-haul flights, starting with Las Palmas

Aegean Airlines reports record year
BUSINESS

Aegean Airlines reports record year

New entries in local aviation
ECONOMY

New entries in local aviation

Aegean sees first-quarter turnover rise higher
BUSINESS

Aegean sees first-quarter turnover rise higher

Aegean offers additional seats this summer
AIR TRANSPORT

Aegean offers additional seats this summer

Europe’s Stellantis and China’s Leapmotor will sell electric cars in Greece from September
ECONOMY

Europe’s Stellantis and China’s Leapmotor will sell electric cars in Greece from September