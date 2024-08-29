Attiki Odos toll rates for passenger cars to be reduced

Tolls for passenger cars on the Attiki Odos ring road around Athens, which also connects the capital to its airport, will be cut to €2.50 from €2.80, starting on October 6.

The new concessionaire, construction group GEK Terna, will take over operations in October.

The cost of the 25-year concession was €3.27 billion.

After five years, it will be possible for tolls to rise to €3.25 at peak hours (7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.), provided that off-peak rates are cut so that they average €2.50 over a day.

For this to happen, the new operator must prove that traffic speeds slow down significantly at peak hours.