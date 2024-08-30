Fourlis expands in Balkans and Cyprus with Foot Locker deal

Retail group Fourlis seeks to expand its presence in the Balkans and Cyprus with an agreement it reached with US multinational sportswear and footwear company Foot Locker.

According to CEO Vassilis Fourlis, the Foot Locker deal is a strategic move that aims to more than double sales over the next 3-5 deals and will more than double profits.

The group will upwardly revise its 2027 target of €750 million for sales and 8% EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) profit margin.