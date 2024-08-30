ECONOMY

Fourlis expands in Balkans and Cyprus with Foot Locker deal

Fourlis expands in Balkans and Cyprus with Foot Locker deal
[Shutterstock]

Retail group Fourlis seeks to expand its presence in the Balkans and Cyprus with an agreement it reached with US multinational sportswear and footwear company Foot Locker. 

According to CEO Vassilis Fourlis, the Foot Locker deal is a strategic move that aims to more than double sales over the next 3-5 deals and will more than double profits. 

The group will upwardly revise its 2027 target of €750 million for sales and 8% EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) profit margin. 

 

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Attiki Odos toll rates for passenger cars to be reduced
ECONOMY

Attiki Odos toll rates for passenger cars to be reduced

Double-digit profit gains for Motor Oil
ECONOMY

Double-digit profit gains for Motor Oil

Move to Thessaloniki helps DTCS
ECONOMY

Move to Thessaloniki helps DTCS

No bribes, no inspections
ECONOMY

No bribes, no inspections

Startups using AI to test new medicines
ECONOMY

Startups using AI to test new medicines

Major content sharing deal launched
ECONOMY

Major content sharing deal launched