Athens among 25 best places for digital nomads

Athens is in 23rd place among the most desirable destinations for global digital nomads.

The research, published by global property advisers Savills, concerns high-ranking managers who wish to relocate and work from afar.

Although Athens is only ahead of the region of Tuscany and the Bahamas in the list of the 25 most desirable relocation places, it is appreciated for its proximity to the sea – a feature of most of the top desirable places – its quality of life and the relatively cheap rents for those nomads who clearly can afford them more than locals.

The biggest issue with Athens is slow internet speed.

Greece started issuing digital nomad visas in 2021. In 2022, it issued 142, plus 49 to dependent family members and, from January to October 2023, it had issued 136 more such visas.

There is also demand for shared workspaces: Earlier this week, US-based International Workplace Group announced the creation of two such spaces, in Piraeus and Glyfada, that will operate under the Regus brand. According to Savills, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the two most desirable destinations for digital nomads, followed by Malaga, Miami, Lisbon, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Barbados, the Algarve and St Lucia.