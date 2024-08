A new round of ratings assessments for Greece’s debt will begin in September. DBRS will start on September 6, followed, a week later, by Moody’s, the only one of the credit rating agencies that has not bestowed an “investment grade” rating on Greece.

S&P, Fitch and Scope Ratings will publish their second, and final, assessments for the year on October 18, November 22 and December 6, respectively.