Pensioners must settle their debts

At the end of June, EFKA, the cosolidated social security agency, had delayed issuing 19,166 pensions, mostly to professionals, freelancers and farmers.

But, according to available data, these are cases where the future pensioners owe EFKA social security contributions, to the tune of €11.95 million. So, not only will they not receive back payments, but they’ll see their pensions garnished to pay off their debts.

EFKA has begun looking at these cases and officials say that these delayed pensions could start being paid in September. Once they are awarded, professionals and freelancers with arrears between €20,000-30,000 and arrears between €6,000-10,000 will be paid 40% of their pension, with the remaining 60% going toward reducing their debts to €20,000 and €6,000, respectively. Once they reach those levels, the remaining debt will be paid off in 60 monthly installments through the garnishing of pensions.

Professionals and freelancers, on the one hand, and farmers, on the other, with debts higher than €30,000 and €10,000, respectively, must pay them down to those levels they can become eligible to get a pension.