IELKA survey records negative inflation in supermarkets in August

A survey by the Consumer Goods Retail Research Institute (IELKA) recorded negative inflation in supermarkets in August for the fourth consecutive month.

The prices of products in supermarkets are recorded to have decreased by an average of 1.08 percent compared to August 2023, while 14 of the 23 categories of supermarket products recorded a decrease in prices.

The largest price reductions are recorded in the categories: detergents and cleaning products (-6.68 percent), stationery, cosmetics and personal hygiene products (-5.16 percent), food and pet products (-4.78 percent), baby and children’s food (-4.28 percent), fresh fruit and vegetables (-2.84 percent).

The largest increases were recorded in the categories: appetizers, spreads and other served items (+5.52 percent), fresh fish and seafood (+5.09 percent), grocery foods (+3.51 percent), cookies, chocolates, confectionery (+ 3.41 percent), alcoholic beverages (+2.07 percent). Most of these items are affected by seasonal summer demand (e.g. fish, spirits) and international raw material prices, sugar and cocoa prices and other production costs.

It is noted that of the 23 categories examined, 14 recorded a decrease and nine an increase.