Greece faces severe drop in honey production, prices expected to rise

Honey production in Greece is expected to fall by up to 90% this year, according to public broadcaster ERT.

Reports indicate a 40-50% decrease in production compared to last year, with regions like Crete experiencing reductions of 80-90%.

Varieties such as flower and pine honey may become scarce. The shortage is attributed to climate change, high imports of adulterated honey and rising production costs. Many beekeepers are considering abandoning their businesses due to these issues, ERT reported.

As a result, honey prices are projected to rise from 10 euros per kilogram to around €12 per kilogram.

