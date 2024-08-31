ATHEX down more than 3% in August

The Athens Stock Exchange general index gained 0.30% to close at 1,431.19 Friday, the last session for August.

Turnover was €378.30 million due to the restructuring of the MSCI indices. The new indices will take effect Monday.

Overall, the general index lost 3.2% this month. A strong sell-off took place early in the month, with the losses partially recovered soon. The rest of the month saw trading within a narrow band and weak turnover.

In September, the new round of assessments by the main credit trading agencies will begin. Several companies will announce first-half results, making analysts hopeful that the market can leave its sideways movement behind. But previous results announcements, although quite positive, failed to spur the market.

Blue chips gained 0.17% and mid-caps 1.43%. Banks rose 0.69%.

Among blue chips, Autohellas was the top performer, gaining 3.24%. Piraeus Bank, Ellaktor and Helleniq Energy gained more than 2%, while GEK Terna, EYDAP, Motor Oil and Lamda Development gained more than 1%.

Sarantis and OPAP dropped more than 2%, while OTE lost more than 1%.