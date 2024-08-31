ECONOMY

ATHEX down more than 3% in August

ATHEX down more than 3% in August
File photo.

The Athens Stock Exchange general index gained 0.30% to close at 1,431.19 Friday, the last session for August.

Turnover was €378.30 million due to the restructuring of the MSCI indices. The new indices will take effect Monday.

Overall, the general index lost 3.2% this month. A strong sell-off took place early in the month, with the losses partially recovered soon. The rest of the month saw trading within a narrow band and weak turnover.

In September, the new round of assessments by the main credit trading agencies will begin. Several companies will announce first-half results, making analysts hopeful that the market can leave its sideways movement behind. But previous results announcements, although quite positive, failed to spur the market.

Blue chips gained 0.17% and mid-caps 1.43%. Banks rose 0.69%.

Among blue chips, Autohellas was the top performer, gaining 3.24%. Piraeus Bank, Ellaktor and Helleniq Energy gained more than 2%, while GEK Terna, EYDAP, Motor Oil and Lamda Development gained more than 1%. 

Sarantis and OPAP dropped more than 2%, while OTE lost more than 1%. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Yet another unimpressive ATHEX session
ECONOMY

Yet another unimpressive ATHEX session

Lenders lead Greek market downward
ECONOMY

Lenders lead Greek market downward

Stocks start up, but slip in the end
ECONOMY

Stocks start up, but slip in the end

Yet another session with mild gains
ECONOMY

Yet another session with mild gains

Stocks end week with a mild drop
ECONOMY

Stocks end week with a mild drop

Late buys led to mild ATHEX rise
ECONOMY

Late buys led to mild ATHEX rise