In search of unpaid 2019 taxes

New companies. Tens of thousands of professionals and small businesses are spared the presumptive way of taxation of their 2023 incomes, as long as they started their business after 2020. At the same time they will be taxed at a reduced tax rate (4.5%) if their incomes did not exceed 10,000 euros. They will also pay a 50% reduced advance tax.

The tax authorities are after those who did not submitted tax return in previous years.

Emphasis is being placed on 2018 incomes that should have been declared in 2019.

Tax authorities have found that at least 90,000 individuals failed to submit tax returns in 2019. That number includes individuals who received pensions from abroad and those who had rented properties short-term through Airbnb or other platforms.

The concerned individuals have received notices to submit returns for that year before authorities assess the taxes owed on their own. Those who do so will be taxed accordingly and pay a fine for late filing. Those who fail to comply will nonetheless be sent a bill for taxes owed based on estimates from certificates of employers or trade partners, bank accounts, spending through credit and debit cards and bank transfers, property acquisitions and other data available to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue.

The focus on 2018 incomes is due to the fact that, at the end of the year, any debts to the state will lapse and cannot be retrieved subsequently.