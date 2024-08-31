Record profitability seen for Athens-listed firms

The first half of the year could be the most profitable for firms listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, based on published results so far.

The 24 listed firms that have published their results, and which represent 62% of the market’s total capitalization, show an 18% rise in operating profits and 15% in net profits, compared to the first half of 2023.

Banks are leading the way, with operating profits rising 26%. The second half of 2023 holds the record, with listed firms’ operating profits exceeding €8.5 billion.

More first-half results are coming: Cosmetics firms Sarantis will announce Monday, betting firm OPAP and Trade Estates on Tuesday and Quest and Ideal on Wednesday.