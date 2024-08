A new batch of 12-month treasury bills worth €500 million will be issued Wednesday, the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) said Friday.

It will be the fifth such auction in the past 12 months. Individual book entries can be made from Tuesday to Thursday and cannot exceed €15,000.

The previous auction, in June, had a yield of 3.34%. PDMA plans a further 12-month bill auction this year, on December 4.