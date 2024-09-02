Greek airports see 9.5% surge in passenger traffic in first 7 months

Greece’s airports have achieved notable growth in passenger traffic through the first seven months of 2024, showcasing a significant 9.5% increase over last year.

According to official data, passenger traffic across all commercial airports in the country increased by 9.5% compared to the same period last year. From January to July 2024, a total of 42,538,219 passengers were recorded, up from 38,833,074 in the corresponding period of 2023.

Aviation industry experts predict that August will set a new record for both passenger traffic and flights, with official data expected soon.

In an online statement, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlighted that “Greece continues its positive trend in international air arrivals this summer, solidifying its position as one of Europe’s top tourism destinations.”

Between June and September 2024, an estimated 9,401,000 passengers traveled to Greece, marking a 9.5% increase over 2023. This surge represents an additional 812,000 international air travelers this summer.

Furthermore, on August 10, the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) Air Traffic Control managed 4,944 flights within the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR), setting a new all-time record for aircraft arrivals, departures and transits/overflights. [AMNA]