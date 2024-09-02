First English-language course at University of Macedonia

Foreign students in Greece will be able to study Accounting and Finance in Thessaloniki as of this October, when the first exclusively English-language undergraduate study program of the University of Macedonia begins.

This is the undergraduate program “BSc in Accounting and Finance” which was founded by the Department of Accounting and Finance of the School of Business Administration and which has already been evaluated by the National Authority for Higher Education (ETHAAE) with a grade of “excellent” for all its individual sectors.

The courses in the new program will be taught in English, providing graduates with the appropriate skills to apply their knowledge in the international labor market.

The Department has already started the process of certifying the curriculum by international professional organizations such as ACCA, ICAEW and CIMA.

The formal presentation of the new course will take place on Wednesday.