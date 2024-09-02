Operation to tow Greek tanker on fire in Red Sea underway

A major operation is underway to tow the Greek-owned tanker Sounion, which is on fire in the Red Sea. The vessel, carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil, was struck by Yemeni Houthi rebels on August 21.

To avoid an environmental disaster, warships from the European Aspides mission are escorting the two tugboats and the tanker.

By early afternoon Monday, the Greek frigate Psara, the French frigate Chevalier Paul and the Italian destroyer Andrea Doria were approximately 40 nautical miles from the Sounion, preparing to provide air defense. The ships and tugs are expected to reach the tanker late Monday night.

Although the Houthis have assured they will not obstruct the operation, European commanders authorized the warships’ involvement after two more Houthi attacks in the Red Sea earlier on Monday.

The exact location for the tow remains confidential, with Djibouti port a likely destination. The operation, deemed high-risk due to ongoing Houthi threats, is expected to take several days at a towing speed of about 2 miles per hour.

In other news, by the end of September, the Psara will be replaced by the Spetsai frigate in the European Aspides mission. The Psara has been actively involved in protecting the Red Sea region and has achieved three confirmed drone kills against Houthi rebels. The Spetsai, the third Greek warship in the Aspides operation, will continue the mission with enhanced capabilities, including an upgraded drone defense system and new satellite communication technology.