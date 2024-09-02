ATHEX: Strong start to the month on the bourse

After a disappointing August, this month started with very positive action at the Greek stock market on Monday. Despite the holiday in the US (Labor Day), there were enough sellers to push the benchmark at Athinon Avenue higher, with satisfactory turnover in the aftermath of last Friday’s index rebalancing action. Rising stocks outnumbered decliners by two to one.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,446.17 points, adding 1.05% to Friday’s 1,431.19 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.34%, ending at 3,520.37 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.34%.

The banks index advanced 1.37%, as Piraeus grew 2.87%, Alpha climbed 1.91% and National collected 1.53%. Eurobank stayed put. OPAP jumped 3.26%, Sarantis improved 3.02%, OTE earned 2.87% and Aegean Airlines fetched 2.20%, while Autohellas parted with 2.26%.

In total 60 stocks obtained gains, 30 posted losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 81.8 million euros, down from last Friday’s €377.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.30% to close at 183.11 points.