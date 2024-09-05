Contributions of self-employed no longer dependent on inflation rate

Next week, the method of calculating the social security contributions of 800,000 freelancers, self-employed and farmers will be determined.

The law stipulates that as of 2025, the contributions of the self-employed will be decoupled from inflation and linked to the rate of wage adjustment.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security has asked the Hellenic Statistical Authority to create a separate wage adjustment index for the private sector alone.

In the next few days, the working group set up will clarify to the ministry whether this index, together with the general wage adjustment index (private and public sector), will be ready in time or postponed for next year.