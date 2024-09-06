Gov’t: Digital labor card protects workers’ rights
Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis commented on Thursday on the increase in declared overtime in the Ergani system after the implementation of the digital labor card, saying this had risen in the first seven months of 2024 compared with the previous year.
“The digital labor card protects the rights of workers as the true working time is monitored and the exploitative policies of undeclared overtime and illegal changes and exceeding working hours are countered,” he said.