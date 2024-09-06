More than 3 million using IRIS direct payment system in Greece

Use of the IRIS direct payment system soared during 2024, according to the Economy and Finance Ministry, with one in every two citizens with an activated web banking account – more than 3 million users – having linked their accounts to the system.

The transactions carried out via the IRIS system in 2024, meanwhile, rose to 34 million and their value reached 3.7 billion euros, an increase of 150% and 116%, respectively, compared to the previous year.