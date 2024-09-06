ECONOMY

More than 3 million using IRIS direct payment system in Greece

More than 3 million using IRIS direct payment system in Greece
[Shutterstock]

Use of the IRIS direct payment system soared during 2024, according to the Economy and Finance Ministry, with one in every two citizens with an activated web banking account – more than 3 million users – having linked their accounts to the system.

The transactions carried out via the IRIS system in 2024, meanwhile, rose to 34 million and their value reached 3.7 billion euros, an increase of 150% and 116%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Brussels OKs fourth RRF grant request
ECONOMY

Brussels OKs fourth RRF grant request

Subsidy on household electricity prices set at 1.4 cents for September
ECONOMY

Subsidy on household electricity prices set at 1.4 cents for September

Cyprus fiscal surplus over €700 million
FINANCE

Cyprus fiscal surplus over €700 million

Is a Moody’s upgrade essential?
ECONOMY

Is a Moody’s upgrade essential?

Pensioners must settle their debts
ECONOMY

Pensioners must settle their debts

Tolls on Attiki Odos to drop to €2.50 starting Oct 6, PM announces
ECONOMY

Tolls on Attiki Odos to drop to €2.50 starting Oct 6, PM announces